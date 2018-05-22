Mo Salah ‘would not improve’ Real Madrid, says former boss

Former Real Madrid boss Vincente Del Bosque has claimed no Liverpool player, not even Mohamed Salah, would get in the current Real side – and predicted an easy victory for his old club in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Del Bosque, a player and coach with Madrid earlier in his career, lost a European Cup final to the Reds in 1981, but guided Los Blancos to Champions League triumph in both the 2000 and 2002 campaigns.

The former Spain coach told radio show El Partidazo that even Egypt international Salah’s incredible 44 goals this season would not guarantee him a place in the Madrid team.

“Real Madrid have a great squad — they are the best club in Europe at the moment and must show that on Saturday,” he said.

“I don’t see even one Liverpool player who would improve Real Madrid, not even Salah.”

Del Bosque believes Real will stride to a comfortable 4-1 victory in Kiev, Ukraine, whilst former teammate Jose Antonio Camacho predicted a 3-0 Real win.

Real left-back Marcelo told the official Madrid website that Liverpool had more dangermen than just Salah, and outlined Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane as big threats.

“Every game is different and Liverpool aren’t just all about Salah,” he said. “They’ve also got Firmino and Mane.

“They’ve got several players who are capable of changing the complexion of a game, particularly in finals, and we’re aware that we can’t afford to focus on one single player.”

