Moise Kean will arrive on Merseyside later this week to undergo a medical with Everton after multiple reports in Italy claimed the Toffees had reached a “total agreement” with Juventus over the deal.

The three-times capped Italy international is believed to be costing Everton a total fee of €40m (£36m), with the deal said to be hinging on a buy-back clause that Juventus were keen to insert into the sale.

However, it’s reported the two clubs have finally settled on a package that will take the striker, who enjoyed a breakout 2018/19 campaign, scoring seven goals in 17 games for Juve, to Goodison Park on what is a reported five-year deal.

According to reports, rather than a buy-back option, Juventus will get first refusal should Everton sell Kean in future, but with no pre-agreed fee in place.

Furthermore, it’s also reported that Everton will pay an initial €30m (£27.4m) up front with a further €10m in add-ons.

It’s reported the 19-year-old will earn €3m per year at Everton and has already left the Continassa training camp in Turin to pack his bags.

The Toffees have made three first-team signings this summer, with Andre Gomes joining permanently from Barcelona. Jonas Lossl and Fabian Delph have also arrived as Marco Silva looks to build a squad that can bridge the gap to the top six.

