Molde hit back at Solskjaer claims as Man Utd are given warning

Norwegian side Molde have dampened talk Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is free to take charge permanently at Manchester United this summer after insisting he is still very much under contract with them.

The fan favourite joined on a deal until the end of the season 2018-19 season, after the sacking of Jose Mourinho in December, and has rejuvenated their spirits as they now look to secure a top-four finish that once looked beyond them.

The intention was for Solskjaer to return to his role at the Molde helm in May, with the Norwegian club’s chief executive Oystein Neerland saying at his unveiling in December they are happy to “lend” their manager to United.

Last week Neerland was quoted as saying he was only with United “until the end of the season” and still hoped that he would return to Molde – but Solskjaer muddied the waters somewhat with a big claim on Tuesday.

Speaking to Fotballklubben podcast, the 46-year-old said: “I’m not sure how it works. I think the contract is expired and that I’m now under contract with Manchester United. I think we need a new contract there (at Molde).”

But Neerland has hit back at Solskjaer’s claims and says United must still strike an agreement with them if they were hoping to install the 46-year-old as their permanent boss this summer.

“Before Christmas we signed a new agreement with Ole Gunnar for three years, until the end of the 2021 season,” Neerland said. “Afterwards Ole Gunnar has taken over as temporary manager at Manchester United, a job that goes on until the summer.

“Ole Gunnar is now employed at Manchester United, and plans to return to Molde after the season.”

Neerland’s comments, however, are unlikely to deter United from striving to make Solskjaer their permanent manager at the end of the season.

The Norwegian is the overriding bookmakers’ favourite to permanently succeed Mourinho and leads his side out against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16 on Wednesday. United trail 2-0 from last month’s first leg though such is the positivity he has created at Old Trafford, Solskjaer is refusing to rule out the unlikeliest of turnarounds.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!