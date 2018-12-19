Molde speak openly over chances of long-term Man Utd stay for Solskjaer

Molde have confirmed that Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will return to the club in May, after confirming their boss was only being borrowed by the Red Devils.

United’s Champions League hero from 1999 has been brought in until the end of the campaign and will be joined by first-team coach Mike Phelan, who will work alongside Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

And amid reports United had already set the wheels in motion to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their long-term manager at the end of the season, Molde have lifted the lid on the arrangement that takes Solskjaer to Old Trafford.

Indeed, the club’s chief executive officer Oystein Neerland has confirmed they are happy to “lend” their coach to United.

“That Manchester United ask Molde FK to lend the manager is by itself an event, and not least a statement of trust for both Ole Gunnar and Molde FK,” Neerland said.

“We are happy to lend Ole Gunnar, we wish both him and the club a success.

“This is a big opportunity for Molde FK, we think it will be developing and helping to put Molde FK further on the football card.”

And the temporary move to Old Trafford appears to be a win, win as far as both Molde and Solskjaer are concerned.

The interim appointment has already been given the green light by Gary Neville.

In 2008, having won six Premier League titles at Old Trafford, Solskjaer became United’s reserve team manager, before taking his first senior managerial role at Molde in Norway two years later.

He won the Eliteserien twice in 2011 and 2012 and the Norwegian Football Cup

in 2013 during his first spell at Molde.

Since his return in 2015, Molde have been runners up to Rosenborg in the last two seasons.

Meulensteen on Solskjaer’s appointment

Speaking moments before Solskjaer’s appointment was made official, former United first-team coach Rene Meulensteen warned it would be a huge job for the Norwegian.

“It would be a good choice in terms of the fact that they want to bring back some of the spirit that was at United in the time of Sir Alex Ferguson, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a big part of that,” he said on Sky Sports News.

“In that respect I can understand they were looking for a candidate who can live up to those expectations.

“If they do decide for Ole and Ole decides to accept then again it is a big ask for everybody. But I think in the short term it would be a good choice to make.”

Meulensteen added that bringing in Mike Phelan as first-team coach would be crucial to helping Solskjaer be successful in the role.

“That’s massive,” he said. “Mike has been with the club a long, long time, as a player and then as assistant manager.

“He will be really important to help Ole to steady the ship and more importantly to get a smile back on the faces of the players and get the best out of them.”

Myhre on ‘huge leap’ for Solskjaer

Former Everton and Norway goalkeeper Thomas Myhre accepted it was a huge leap for Solskjaer.

“(At Molde) everything he has touched was magic,” he said on Sky Sports News. “He went over to Cardiff and it didn’t succeed and maybe that’s what the fans are thinking about, but I think it’s a great chance for him.

“I understand about the thing in Cardiff but he did a few things there that turned out to be mistakes.

“He brought in three Norwegians who didn’t really take to the level, he swapped around the squad a lot because he was used to that at Molde and used to that at United but with a squad that needed confidence it was probably not the right thing to do. But I think he’s experienced a lot from doing that.

“He knows the club, he knows the culture, he’s been reserve manager for three years. At a time when Mourinho has gone there are not many options but he is a legend and he will be a spark for the fans.”

