Molyneux moves to Tranmere

The 25-year-old, who can play left-back or left-wing, left Crewe earlier this week having previously had spells with the likes of Accrington, Plymouth and Southampton.

He becomes Rovers’ second signing of the day after they added Mansfield winger Rob Taylor to their squad on Tuesday lunchtime.

“Lee’s a player I’ve been watching for a while,” Adams told the club’s official website.

“He’s got excellent distribution, he’s got an eye for goal and is a decent player.

“He’s played a lot at this level and is a local lad who I’m sure will quickly fit in with the rest of the squad.

“When I became manager at the club back in October I said the squad was unbalanced and lacking in left-sided players and the signing of Lee and Rob Taylor goes some way to addressing that issue.”