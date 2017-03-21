Monaco chief in Arsenal jibe; says Sidibe can ‘now join big club’

Monaco president Vadim Vasilyev believes Djibril Sidibe’s decision to reject Arsenal was correct, stating he can now join ‘a top club’.

Sidibe was a target for Arsenal at the start of the season, but the French full-back turned down the chance to join the Gunners in favour of remaining at Monaco.

The 24-year-old has gone on to have a stellar season for Ligue 1’s table-topping side and has even earned international recognition, forcing his way into Didier Deschamps squad.

Sidibe is expected to be high on the transfer lists of many elite European clubs this summer and Monaco club president has added to the speculation, stating the defender can go on to bigger and better things.

Speaking to RMC, Vasilyev said: “That is part of life as a turn-over club.

“That some players come in and go out, that is part of our project.

“Djibril Sidibé preferred Monaco to Arsenal, now he is in the French national team, and he can join the top European clubs. He deserves it.”

The France international is a target for both Manchester United and Chelsea and has opened up about a possible move to the Premier League, which you can read about here.