Monaco on why they blocked Lemar joining Arsenal, Liverpool

Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev has confirmed they blocked Thomas Lemar joining either Liverpool or Arsenal on transfer deadline day.

The France winger was linked with moves to both clubs, with the Gunners submitting a £92million bid on Thursday, but ended up staying with the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Now Vasilyev has confirmed for the first time that the player was keen to make the move, but ended up staying due to the big-name departures who had already left the club that summer.

“It was not easy. Thomas wanted to go to Arsenal and to Liverpool, but we had discussions and we took a communal decision so that he could stay here,” Vasilyev told TASS.

“He is a very important player for us. We could not have sold him, it would have affected the entire team and the individuals.”

Lemar has three seasons left on his contract and Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has already signaled his intent to move for the player again next summer.

However, reports in the French media suggest the player favours a move to Anfield ahead of the Gunners.