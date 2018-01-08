Monaco coach gives Liverpool fresh hope of £90m Lemar deal

Liverpool have been given renewed hope of a bringing Thomas Lemar to Anfield after Leonardo Jardim refused to rule out another major departure from Monaco this month.

The Ligue 1 outfit were Champions League semi-finalists last season, but have since seen their major assets stripped away with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva and Ben Mendy all lured from the club.

While Monaco, just about, managed to withstand late summer interest in Lemar, there is fresh talk Liverpool could move to bring him to Anfield in their wake of their club-record £142million sale of Philippe Coutinho.

Monaco had previously insisted the £90million-rated France star would not be leaving this month, but when questioned by L’Equipe about the possibility of more departures this January, Jardim could offer no guarantees.

“We are not used to selling in the winter,” Jardim said. “But the transfer window lasts until the end of the month and many things can happen.”

While it is not exactly a green light for Liverpool, it’s not exactly a firm hands off either and the Reds could be encouraged to make a bid should boss Jurgen Klopp decide he could fill the huge void left by Coutinho.

The news could also offer encouragement to Southampton, who have been linked with Monaco hotshot Guido Carrillo.

