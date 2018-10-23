Monaco emerge as favourites to snap up Chelsea misfit

French giants Monaco have emerged as the favourites to sign Chelsea central defender Andreas Christensen in the new year.

The Denmark international was a regular starter under Antonio Conte last season but has been largely overlooked by Maurizio Sarri since the Italian’s arrival at Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old has made just three appearances for the Blues this term and has been kept out of the side by the improving partnership of David Luiz and Antonio Rüdiger.

Christensen has already revealed that he is looking to play regular football at this point in his career, although a return to Borussia Mönchengladbach – where he spent two years on loan from 2015 – has been ruled out.

And now, according to Foot Mercato, struggling Monaco are keen on landing the defender.

They sacked boss Leonardo Jardim recently after a woeful start to the season and have now turned to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry to revive their fortunes.

A loan deal looks the most likely, although the report goes to add that there will probably be an option to buy included.

