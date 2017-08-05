Monaco expecting to keep Man City and Real Madrid target Mbappe

Monaco expect Kylian Mbappe to reject the lure of Real Madrid and Manchester City and remain with the club this summer.

The transfer window has been dominated by the scramble to sign Mbappe, who was sensational in his debut season in Ligue 1.

Real Madrid have been most heavily linked, while Manchester City have refused to rule out a move for the 18-year-old.

However, Monaco remain hopeful of keeping him for at least another season, and have confirmed there are ongoing talks over a new contract.

“Mbappe is going to make the right decision, he has never expressed a desire to leave. We are still in talks,” Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev told AS

“It’s not just a matter of money, it’s more complicated than that. I would like to see him stay.”