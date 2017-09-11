Monaco explain why they kept Arsenal target Lemar

Monaco sold Anthony Martial to Manchester United in 2015 due to fears over Financial Fair Play regulations, they have explained, but were in a position to keep Thomas Lemar this summer.

Martial spent little over two years at Monaco before joining United in a deal worth an initial £36.7million in September 2015.

The fee could eventually rise to £56.7m with add-ons, and saw the French side lose their most prized asset at the time.

They sold a number of key players this summer, but vice-president Vadim Vasilyev was keen to point out that this was not due to FFP.

Bernardo Silva, Tiemoue Bakayaoko, Benjamin Mendy and Kylian Mbappe all left the Ligue Un champions, but only on Monaco’s terms.

Thomas Lemar stayed at the club despite interest from Arsenal and Liverpool however, and Vasilyev says that Monaco are far better off financially than they were two years ago.

“In 2015 we had to sell in order to meet FFP conditions, so it was more of an obligation. We are, currently, financially safe and sound,” he told L’Equipe.

“You sell when you think it’s the right time. You’ve got to accept the risk and it’s by taking risks that we have got here.

“Sales, they are the consequence of having a great season, the league title, a great manager and an excellent recruitment cell and scouting network.

“We don’t want records. We want to maintain a competitive team while respecting our economic model. And today, we’ve managed it.

“My dream has always been to develop the model, in both an economic and sporting sense, as far as possible. I’d said that a few years ago with Forbes magazine; I see that it is a possibility.”