Prem trio likely to miss out on Anderlecht wonderkid

Monaco have entered the race for Anderlecht wonderkid Youri Tielemans, who is a target for Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham.

The midfielder is one of the most sought-after youngsters in world football and a number of elite clubs have been monitoring his progress.

Tielemans has been in impressive form this season for Anderlecht, scoring 18 and assisting his team-mates 11 times in all competitions this season.

Alongside the Premier League trio, Marseille, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid have been linked with a move for the 19-year-old.

However, according to French newspaper L’Equipe, Monaco have jumped to the top of the queue, with the Belgian international keen to join the Ligue 1 side.

The report claims that Tielemans has been left impressed with Monaco’s use and development of their younger talents, Kylian Mbappe, Thomas Lemar and Bernardo Silva.

Anderlecht are expected to lose their star talent this summer and the club’s sporting director Herman van Holsbeeck has admitted Tielemans’ time in Belgium could be coming to an end.

“Actually, it’s already extraordinary that we have been able to enjoy three seasons of such talent,” he said.

“Tielemans is on all lists of most promising young players in Europe. We know he is followed by big clubs.”

The news will be a blow to a host of Premier League clubs, with Tottenham, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all said to have scouted the player on numerous occasions this season.

The midfielder will have the chance to show his qualities to English clubs again this week when Anderlecht face Manchester United in the Europa League quarter-final on Thursday.