Monaco interested in out-of-favour Man Utd defender – reports

Monaco are interested in signing Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo, according to reports.

Rojo has been continually linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer, with Jose Mourinho keen to make space in his squad for another two defenders of his own choosing.

Mourinho has already brought in Eric Bailly this summer and is understood to still want another experienced centre-half and a new right-back.

Southampton’s Jose Fonte and Monaco’s Fabinho are reportedly the former Chelsea boss’ two main targets, although reports suggest Red Devils chiefs are not expecting any further recruits.

However according to the Daily Record, the departure of Argentina international Rojo could allow Mourinho to bring in one more player.

Rojo would be allowed to leave Old Trafford for a fee of €12million, although clubs are reluctant to meet the 26-year-old’s wage demands.

Former Sporting Lisbon defender Rojo has failed to establish himself at either left-back or centre-half in his two years at United, making 35 starts in the Premier League during Louis Van Gaal’s tenure in charge.