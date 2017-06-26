Monaco offer Mbappe 900% pay rise after snubbing €130m bid

Monaco have reportedly offered Kylian Mbappe a huge wage rise in a bid to ward off interest from the world’s biggest clubs.

The teenage sensation has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and PSG this summer after scoring 26 goals in 44 appearances for the newly-crowned Ligue 1 champions.

But the in-demand frontman appeared to be on his way to Real Madrid on Sunday after reported suggested Zinedine Zidane had convinced the player to sign for them in a €130million deal.

However, those reports have been denied in the French media and it’s been claimed that so desperate are Monaco to keep him, that they’re willing to give him an huge wages rise to keep him at the Stade Louis II for at least one more season.

The player is currently contracted to the club until 2019, but Le Journal du Dimanche say Mbappe has been offered a massive 900 per cent pay-rise by Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev, to entice him to remain. That would see Mbappe’s current £15,000-a-week wages jump to £140,0000-a-week.

Despite allowing a number of the club’s star players to leave this summer, Monaco, backed by billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev do not need the money.

However, the club has always maintained a stance that they won’t allow their young stars from making forward steps in their career.

But in the case of Mbappe, it’s believed the club feel it would be in his best interests to stay with the club for at least another season.

It’s likely any new deal he signs will see the club insert a clause whereby his sale would be granted in the future.

Discussing his future recently, Mbappe admitted: “I will make a choice based on my sporting career, and my career is first and foremost, and I am at an age where I need to play, and that will be paramount.”