Monaco open door for Liverpool, Arsenal to move for £92m target

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev has admitted for the first time he will consider offers for in-demand Monaco star Thomas Lemar this summer.

The France international was the subject of a failed approach from Arsenal last summer, while the player has also been tipped to join Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp looks to invest his £142million Philippe Coutinho windfall back into his side.

Monaco had previously suggested they would not entertain any offers for Lemar, but it now seems they are ready to consider his sale as the Premier League heavyweights both look to strengthen their squads this summer.

Asked if he’d consider offers for Lemar, Vasilyev nodded before telling Telefoot: “Good luck to those who want him.”

The Monaco chiefs words, however, have led some believers to believe he is looking for a fee of around €120m (£104m) for the 22-year-old.

Lemar had previously expressed his disappointment at not being allowed to move to the Premier League, saying: “I’m not going to hide it, I was a little disappointed. I try not to think about it.

“I’ve kept working so that these clubs come back during the next transfer window.

“My future? I am open to everything. I love all the different leagues.”

Liverpool could be left with a clear path to sign Lemar if Arsenal pursue another transfer option in Anthony Martial, who has reportedly opened the door on a summer move to Emirates Stadium.

