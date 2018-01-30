Monaco provide Lemar update as Liverpool still eye January swoop

Monaco are adamant that Liverpool target Thomas Lemar will not be leaving them this month as they look to fight off interest in the winger.

The Reds have so far signed Virgil Van Dijk and Scottish youngster Tony Gallagher this month, having brought in a whopping £142million from the sale of Philippe Coutinho.

Daniel Sturridge, Ryan Kent and Marko Grujic, along with academy trio Cameron Brannagan, Matty Virtue and Corey Whelan have all been loaned out, leaving Reds boss Jurgen Klopp with just a 24-man first-team squad to work with.

Despite struggling a little for numbers, Liverpool look unlikely to make any more additions before the winter transfer window shuts on Wednesday night – despite talk that they could still be in for Lemar.

However, Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev told RMC that the 22-year-old would “100 percent” not be allowed to leave this month.

“We will say no because the objectives are clear. Without important players like Lemar, we will not succeed,” he explained.

“It could have had a very negative impact on the team [if he left] and maybe we would not be [challenging] this year.”

The Reds are back in action on Tuesday night when they head to Huddersfield looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

