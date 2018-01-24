Monaco set to beat four Premier League clubs to Leicester star

Monaco are set to beat a host of Premier League clubs to Leicester striker Islam Slimani – who they are signing to replace Southampton-bound Guido Carillo.

Southampton have been chasing Carillo for weeks, but they have finally agreed terms of just under £20million for the Argentine.

Sources close to the deal have told TEAMtalk that the 26-year-old striker should seal his move to St Mary’s by the weekend.

With the Saints taking Carillo, Monaco have been looking for a replacement and they believe they are close to sealing a deal for Leicester striker Islam Slimani, and we understand it will be a loan move with that becoming permanent in the summer.

The Algerian has been told he can leave the King Power Stadium, and a number of clubs including Newcastle, West Brom, Crystal Palace and even Chelsea were keen to land him – but now the former Sporting Lisbon star looks set to head to the Principality outfit.

Newcastle had been hoping to land Slimani, also on loan – but the player is believed to prefer as switch back to mainland Europe with Monaco.

Newcastle have been in talks to land both Slimani and Feyenoord’s Danish forward Nicolai Jorgenson, with the latter now emerging as their main priority.

Feyenoord want £20million for Jorgenson, which would be a club record for Newcastle and would also be a huge profit for them, as they only paid Copenhagen just over £2million for the 27-year-old in the summer of 2016.