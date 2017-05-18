Monaco star Bernardo Silva welcomes £70m links to PL trio

Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva has opened the door to a move to the Premier League this summer by admitting he ‘dreams’ of playing at a higher level.

The Portuguese star has been in exceptional form this season, playing a key role as his Monaco side were crowned champions of France on Wednesday night.

Silva has earned an army of admirers for his creativity at the Champions League semi-finalists and has been mentioned as a possible target for Manchester United and Chelsea.

Tottenham, whom he helped dump out of the Champions League during the group stages, have also been mentioned as possible suitors.

And Silva, who is rated in the £70million bracket, said he more than welcomes the links to England’s best sides.

“I am finishing my third season in Monaco, who gave me the opportunity to play at a higher level,” he said in an interview with SIC.

“But of course, every player dreams of playing for the best teams and in the best divisions one day. I’m no exception.”

Silva, 22, has scored 11 times in 55 appearances this season.