Monaco suspend Arsenal hero Thierry Henry with immediate effect

Monaco have suspended first-team coach Thierry Henry with immediate effect pending a final decision on his future.

The former France international took charge of the Ligue 1 club in mid-October but had a dismal start to his reign.

Under Henry, Monaco – champions in 2017 and runners-up last season – have won just two of 12 league games and sit second-bottom of the standings. They were also knocked out of the Coupe de France by Metz on Wednesday night.

Monaco have announced that assistant coach Franck Passi will take charge of training on Friday.

