Monaco willing to listen to offers for £30m Arsenal, Liverpool target

Monaco are reportedly willing to listen to offers for a £30m-rated Liverpool and Arsenal target.

The Daily Mirror claims that the Ligue 1 side are open to offers on former Lazio star Keita Balde, who only moved to the club in the summer.

The report states that Monaco’s sporting director Michael Emenalo is ready to cash in on the Senegal international despite him only joining five months ago.

Napoli have enquired about a possible deal to bring Balde back to Serie A as they look for attacking reinforcements in their Scudetto bid.

Though no deal has been struck yet, the Premier League duo will have to act fast in order to beat the competition.

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.