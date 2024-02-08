Aston Villa are reportedly set to make a big summer move for Denzel Dumfries with the club’s president of football operations, Monchi, believing he has unearthed a formula that can beat Manchester United to the Inter Milan star’s signature.

The Villans have made tremendous strides since the appointment of Unai Emery back in October 2022, with the astute Spanish coach quickly making his impact felt and steering Aston Villa from the lower reaches of the Premier League into European football. And while their FA Cup adventure came to an abrupt and disasappointing end at the hands of Chelsea on Wednesday night, there have certainly been more joyous occasions than disappoinments since his reign begun.

READ MORE: Aston Villa reach agreement with £25m star as Unai Emery sanctions loan exit for senior defender

Frustration at that defeat on Wednesday will soon be tempered with Villa next facing Manchester United in a hugely-anticipated match at Villa Park on Sunday and knowing a win could, in theory, close them to within two points of leaders Liverpool.

While no-one is expecting a title challenge, a top-four finish is certainly achievable and would represent a brilliant season for the Villa, who have never competed in the Champions League in its current guise.

The club are also through to the latter stages of the UEFA Conference League and will be among the favourites to win the competition given Emery’s fine European pedigree, having won the Europa League four times in his career so far. A fifth European title for the 52-year-old cannot be ruled out.

Working alongside Monchi, who oversaw the brilliant additions of both Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby over the summer, Villa now have big ambitions to further strengthen their squad this summer.

Villa make early move to sign Denzel Dumfries

To that end, reports in Italy claim Villa are ready to ‘test the waters’ to sign Inter Milan star Dumfries this summer.

The Netherlands defender has emerged as one of the most attack-minded right-backs in the modern game, having 18 goal involvements (nine goals, nine assists) from 116 appearances since moving to the San Siro from PSV Eindhoven in summer 2021.

That form has alerted a number of big-name suitors to his talents and Manchester United have regularly been linked with an approach for his services ever since the appointment of Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are expected to make a fresh move for Dumfries this summer, with Ten Hag described as ‘not done’ in his quest to land the 27-year-old, and now armed with the cash of new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his plans to transform United back into a major force once again.

However, it seems it is Villa who are in the driving seat for his potential deal with Monchi and Co already ‘testing the waters’ with the player’s representatives, as per FC Inter News.

And it’s claimed Villa have learned that Inter are gearing up for Dumfries’ sale, with his current deal at the San Siro due to expire in June 2025, and with the arrangement unlikely to be extended.

Nonetheless, Inter will still seek a fee in the region of €40m (£34.1m) – a fee that Villa have seemingly showed some willingness to meeet.

And it’s believed the added attraction of being able to offer Champions League football could give Villa an added edge over some of their rivals for their top targets this summer.

Villa currently have Matty Cash and centre-half Ezri Konsa as options to play right-back, but the signing of Dumfries would be seen as another massive coup for Monchi.

DON’T MISS: Emery devastated as Liverpool are told massive deal for elite Aston Villa star is on; Arsenal also in transfer picture