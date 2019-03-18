Monchi explains why he chose Sevilla over Arsenal

Monchi has explained why he snubbed Arsenal in favour of a return to Sevilla.

LaLiga side Sevilla on Sunday announced the return of Monchi as the club’s sporting director, ending links to Arsenal.

Gunners manager Unai Emery, who previously worked with Monchi at the Spanish club, had reportedly been keen to see the 50-year-old brought in at the Emirates Stadium to replace Sven Mislintat.

Head of recruitment Mislintat left the club in February and Unai Emery recently confirmed the club were looking for a suitable replacement: “I think the club is working on that. It’s not my issue. I can say the same: if the club decided to sign one sporting director, then I will agree with them.’

Monchi, who has a long association with Sevilla stretching back to his playing career, was available after leaving his role as director of football at Italian club Roma earlier this month.

A statement from the LaLiga outfit read: “Sevilla FC and Monchi have come to an agreement for the San Fernando native to return to the post he left two years ago – sporting director of Sevilla Football Club.”

And Monchi has revealed the lure of return proved too hard to resist.

In quotes cited by Football Espana, Monchi said: “Victor Orta (Leeds United’s director of football) told me Godfather II is better than Godfather I.

“I have chosen the sporting project which convinced me and which appealed to me the most. That project was that of Sevilla.

Monchi, who has also claimed it would be “absurd” to remove current Joaquin Caparros, said: “The future of Coach Joaquin Caparros? He is an example of Sevilla and has a fantastic record here over many years, it would be absurd to change this.

“I have the duty to reinvest my personal growth into the club I love.

“I’m not here to save anyone, Sevilla aren’t in any problems. I’m here because the vision they have fits in perfectly with the vision I have and want for Sevilla in the future.

“I’m here because of the total trust of the Sevilla president, the general manager and the assistant general manager. They like me. Do I have a message for Sevilla fans? Trust me too, I can contribute.

“I hope to make another step up here to make the difference. We can improve both in the sporting and economic sense. We aspire for success.”

Speaking about Roma, he added: “I do not regret the two years, if I had a chance to sign again then I would. I have no regrets on it.”