Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Marcus Rashford suffered a groin injury during Manchester United’s defeat at West Ham.

The Norwegian has revealed that the England forward will have to go for a scan on Monday, as the medical staff ascertain the extent of his problem.

Rashford limped off just after the hour-mark after going down unchallenged in the box. He joins fellow United stars Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw in the treatment room, while Mason Greenwood missed the disappointing defeat at the London Stadium due to tonsillitis.

When asked about Rashford on MUTV and in his press conference on Sunday, Solskjaer said: “He felt his groin. We’ll do a scan tomorrow [Monday] to see how badly he’s injured.

“I don’t know how long he’ll be out, I’m not a doctor. But he’ll probably be out for a little while.”

There was some better news on Greenwood and Martial, however, with Solskjaer adding: “Hopefully Mason and Anthony will be back for the Arsenal game and at least one of them for Rochdale.”

