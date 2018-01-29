Monday Verdict: Liverpool’s all or nothing; Sanchez analysed

This week’s Monday Verdict focuses on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and Alexis Sanchez’s Manchester United debut at Yeovil.

ALL OR NOTHING FOR LIVERPOOL IN EUROPE

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has a 100% record in the FA Cup.

However, it’s not the kind of record he would have wanted when he arrived at Anfield in 2015.

Klopp has seen his Liverpool side knocked out in the fourth round in three successive seasons with Wolves, West Ham and latterly West Brom inflicting the defeats.

Saturday’s 3-2 home defeat to Alan Pardew will hurt most though and not because it was the latest in a damaging list of losses, but because of the personnel on show.

Klopp recognised that the FA Cup was a huge change to end the club’s six-year wait for silverware and went big with his line-up. Criticised for rotating his side this season, he fielded his strongest side and when Roberto Firmino fired them ahead early on all looked well.

But, what looked like a basic lack of defensive organisation and lack of energy saw them undone as Jay Rodriguez scored twice in four minutes to help the visitors to a shock win.

Klopp was calm in the post-match briefing, but he cannot have been so measured in the dressing room. His men let him down, and it was not a team on youngsters or fringe players – but his first XI.

As home defeats go this could be more damaging the most. The faith placed in youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold backfired as the 19-year-old put in one of his worst displays against an experience Albion side.

Alberto Moreno was torn apart, making Klopp look foolish for sticking by the Spaniard when all wanted him gone after the 2016 Europa League final defeat to Sevilla.

While centre-back pairing Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk, both Klopp signings, where embarrassed by a well-drilled WBA.

The German afterwards made no excuses and admitted he would have to sleep on it to evaluate what “really happened”.

“It was not the first game I lost. It is just a bad feeling but it is deserved,” said Klopp.

“To be honest I think it makes sense that I sleep another night on it, it makes it not better but it’s a few more hours to realise what really happened.

“We have to really think about what happened and make ourselves ready for Huddersfield. A long run starts with the first game and that’s on Tuesday.”

The defeat now places huge emphasis on the two-legged Champions League last-16 games against Porto. With the League Cup gone and the Reds sitting 18 points behind Premier League leaders Man City, it’s now all or nothing in Europe.

But given their shambolic defending against one of the Premier League’s weaker sides, their chances in with Europe’s elite seem slim.

Even the £75million arrival of Van Dijk has done little to sure up a suspect backline. And the Dutchman was as a big a culprit as the other three members of the back four, who all played like strangers.

After the euphoria of the win over Man City, Liverpool have since lost twice to Swansea and West Brom and just how damaging those defeats will prove, only time will tell.

SANCHEZ STARTS WITH A BANG

Alexis Sanchez made an impressive start to life as a Manchester United player in their 4-0 FA Cup win at Yeovil on Friday night.

The Chile hitman put in an all-action display and provided an assist as we analyze his performance at Huish Park.

Role

Jose Mourinho started Sanchez on the left of a front three alongside Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford, with the former Arsenal man given the freedom to roam.

The Chilean continued to cut inside and looked more dangerous in the central role as he sought to spread the play and provide a final ball to colleagues.

Link-up play

The ex-Barcelona man began life well in a Manchester United shirt and seemed to have an instant understanding with Luke Shaw as the left-back supported the new man in attack.

With Sanchez cutting in, he created more space for himself and the England defender and found Mata and Rashford on regular occasions in tight areas on the edge of the home area.

However, the final pass continued to be wayward until he was more settled in the second half and after a lightning counter-attack from a Yeovil corner, he laid the ball off to Ander Herrera to double United’s lead.

Goal threat

Sanchez had a wonderful chance to open his account for his new club when he was clattered 20 yards from goal, but the forward’s resulting free-kick was comfortably saved by home goalkeeper Artur Krysiak.

He dragged another effort wide from the edge of the area when he should have hit the target but then played a key role in United’s opener, linking up with Rashford before the academy graduate pounced on a defensive mistake to slot in.

Sanchez may not have been credited with an assist on that occasion, but it was a different story for United’s second as he raced towards the Yeovil box before playing in Herrera on the overlap to make it 2-0.

Work rate

Synonymous for his hard-working mantra, Sanchez was no different when in defence for the visitors and, if anything, he probably tried too hard to impress his new manager and team-mates.

The 29-year-old harassed the Yeovil players when United lost possession and continuously looked for the killer ball to his fellow forwards, but lacked the right direction in the first 45 minutes, although he did pick up his performance in the second half.

His hard work eventually paid off when he made a lung-bursting run following a Glovers corner to set up United’s second goal.

Overall

Sanchez struggled in the first half, albeit while showing a few glimpses of his quality with neat touches and passes around the Yeovil penalty area, before having a part in Rashford scoring United’s opening goal.

Things improved for Sanchez in the second half as he got to grips with his new side’s style of play and he deserved to earn an assist next to his name as he was the visitors’ main protagonist in attack.

WHAT A VAR-SE

We can’t publish this column this week without a word on the shambles that VAR was at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Let me start by saying we have to embrace the technology and its introduction can only be seen as a positive step towards correct and fair decision in what is fast becoming a multi-billion industry.

But the system is so far from being perfect that changes simply have to be made.

First of all, we’ll start with the positives: that being that upon review, referee Craig Pawson got every decision he had to make absolutely spot on.

Secondly, there will be games when the VAR ref isn’t needed. To get it three times in one match is something of a first and contributed to a real stop-start and surreal atmosphere around Anfield.

I’m happy to embrace the technology, but it simply has to have a big screen where fans can see what the VAR can see. It works beautifully in Rugby League, where you can have your own debate with those around you about what the correct decision will and should be.

But for it to be left in the hands of a small monitor which the crowd, players or managers aren’t privy to just does not work.

So the message is simple: get the big screen hooked up and let the stadium be a part of the technology; not hide them away from it so no one knows what the ‘f’ is happening….

On a final note, I’ve seen some shouts for managers to be given three VAR appeals per game. That for me should not be allowed, because incidents in football happen when they happen. This wouldn’t work for two ways for me.

What if you’ve used all your appeals up and then a cast-iron decision goes against you late on? If we’re giving managers the opportunity to use VAR to cause a tactical delay to proceedings that will only soil the relevance if using VAR.

So really, just one minor adjustment needed for VAR to be a success. People may moan about the length of time a decision takes – but if everyone in the stadium is involved and can see that decision process, it can become a part of the spectacle and in this instance, change is good.