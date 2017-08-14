Monday Verdict: Lukaku the wrecking ball; Hoffenheim to expose Reds

Why Romelu Lukaku could prove Jose Mourinho’s greatest revenge on Chelsea, the curse of the Premier League champions and why Liverpool are in serious danger of missing the Champions League – all discussed in the return of Monday Verdict.

LUKAKU IS MANCHESTER UNITED’S NEW WRECKING BALL

One game, two goals. Or perhaps it’s three in two if you count the UEFA Super League too. Either way, Romelu Lukaku has started like a steam train at Manchester United and looks destined for big things this season.

It seems silly to think now that the £75m signing from Everton was questioned by some observers. Some questioned his technical ability (admittedly the striker remains something of an unpolished diamond); while others simply felt that a lack of chances under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea would prevent him from progressing at United.

But while Lukaku the then-teenager saw his path to the Chelsea team blocked by a certain Didier Drogba, there will be no such selection dilemmas at Manchester United this summer, where the powerful Belgian will very much be first choice.

United had spent the early part of the summer chasing Antoine Griezmann, before switching their attentions (or so they had the media believe) Alvaro Morata. Clearly all along Lukaku was the plan; a brilliantly-orchestrated plan hatched between Mourinho and Mino Raiola to not only throw the media off the scent, but also simultaneously thrust an early dagger into Chelsea’s hearts.

If anyone doubts Mourinho isn’t scheming, calculating, guess again. The pain of his Chelsea exit, the pain of how he lost that dressing room, and the pain of subsequently seeing the same group then lift the title, will have hurt Mourinho on both a personal and professional level. Don’t you doubt it: the ‘clock-and-dagger’ capture of Lukaku from under Chelsea’s noses is just one small act of revenge.

But the signing of a man who scored 104 goals over the last five seasons in the Premier League was always less of a gamble than say, Morata. And on the early evidence of what we’ve seen so far, it seems Mourinho has been proved right.

Lukaku finished off a slick move to open the scoring with a powerful finish after 33 minutes and doubled the lead with a header early in the second half.

Over his last five seasons, Lukaku has scored 17, 16, 20, 25 and 26 goals – improving (near enough) year on year as a player. Assuming he stays fit, he already looks on course to continue that upward curve.

Strong, quick, direct, powerful and deadly in front of goal: Lukaku can very much be Manchester United’s wrecking ball this season.

Believe the hype!…

THE CURSE OF THE FALTERING CHAMPIONS?

Burnley caused the upset of the weekend with a thrilling 3-2 win at Stamford Bridge to hand the champions a shock home defeat and grant Antonio Conte’s squad the most hideous of starts.

Given Burnley had gone into the game with just one away win in 19 Premier League games last season, the result was, of course, a massive shock.

However, given how the recent history has thrown up something of a curse of the defending champions, should we be hugely surprised?

Last season, Leicester made a pig’s ear of defending their title; performances which ultimately saw King Claudio Ranieri sacked.

Two years ago, it was Chelsea (again) who felt the champions’ crown weigh down heavy on their head. The result? The end of Mourinho at Stamford Bridge.

The defeat to Burnley will have had Chelsea fans thinking ‘oh no, not again’.

The result throws up flashbacks to the last time Chelsea started the season as defending champions, a 2-2 home draw with Swansea. Again, a win was expected to be straightforward; again, Chelsea suffered after having a man (that time, Thibaut Courtois) sent off.

I’m not for one minute suggesting Chelsea are destined for a season of failure (I tipped them to finish 3rd in our ‘how the final Prem table will look’ feature), but lessons of the past must certainly be learnt. And Antonio Conte could find just how unforgiving both the Premier League, and his boss Roman Abramovich, can be when the chips are down….

ONCE A BLUE….

It might have been 4,869 days since Wayne Rooney last scored for Everton, but it looked as if England’s record goalscorer had never been away.

‘Once a blue, always a blue’ the teenage Rooney had told Everton fans before heading off for fame and fortune at Manchester United.

Thirteen years on from leaving his boyhood club, Rooney was back scoring at Goodison Park – his intelligent run into the box and powerful header against Stoke a reminder of times when defenders feared him.

He also celebrated in a fashion that it meant more to him than any of the 253 goals he scored for United. It would be churlish to suggest Rooney is the irresistible force of old, but he clearly remains capable of having an impact on Premier League games.

And it seems a return to his boyhood club could bring about a return of his old spark…

LIVERPOOL’S INCONCEIVABLE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE NIGHTMARE

When Liverpool finished in the top four last season and with it, booked a return to the Champions League, there was a real wave of optimism among fans. After all, this was only the second time in seven seasons they’d be dining at the top table of European football again.

All that stood in their way was the small matter of a qualifier against one of European football’s minnows, who would simply bow to Liverpool’s superiority and grant the five-times champions their rightful place back among the elite, right?

Wrong!

Liverpool were drawn Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim, themselves absolutely no mugs, and a team more than capable of ending the Reds’ Champions League ambitions before they’ve even begun.

On Saturday lunchtime, the Reds’ Achilles heel was out if force once again. Deadly in attack, but again undermined by some seriously sloppy play at the back.

If the basic errors aren’t one thing, the set-piece fragility is something else and I find it astonishing that a man of Jurgen Klopp’s standing hasn’t at least improved that side of things for Liverpool.

Granted, he may have put all his eggs into the Virgil van Dijk basket. And while that transfer could yet come off, despite Southampton’s insistence it won’t, a defence that struggled last season and has (so far) only added Andrew Robertson this, clearly won’t fair much better.

Indeed, Liverpool’s flaws are so obvious for all to see that finding a gameplan to undo them simply isn’t tricky. Granted, Klopp’s team have enough of an arsenal to hurt teams at the other end, but over two legs and with the prize of Champions League football at stake, that approach of going for goals may not be enough this time.

Previously I’d have thought the concept of Liverpool failing to get through their qualifier as inconceivable. Now, however, after their Watford defensive struggles, it could become a reality.

Facing Hoffenheim twice in eight days will undoubtedly prove a huge test. Defensively speaking though, these are the two most important matches Liverpool will have faced since Klopp took charge. Getting it right at the back and how they defend set pieces isn’t just important this time, it’s absolutely critical.

WIN BIG MONEY ON ARSENAL

If Friday night’s Premier League opener is anything to go by, watching Arsenal this season could be one helluva rollercoaster for their supporters.

Despite not having the personnel available, Arsene Wenger seems absolutely hell bent on sticking with the three-man defence / wing-back formation that brought Chelsea so much success last season.

Clearly Arsenal are going to live up to their name and score goals. Lots and lots of goals. Attacking options of Alexandre Lacazette, Danny Welbeck, Olivier Giroud (and for now at least) Alexis Sanchez will guarantee that.

At the back though, it’s a very different matter and has their rearguard ever looked weaker? Granted, Leicester came with a gameplan that certainly should have produced more of a reward, but other teams will have seen exactly how to expose them.

And much like Liverpool, it seems Arsenal may have to rely on simply outscoring teams to win games – the 4-3 against Leicester being the perfect example.

Albeit only matchday one in the Premier League, clearly Arsenal are going to leak goals almost as often a they score them this season. And rarely has the ‘both teams to score’ coupon looked more tempting than when Arsenal will be in action….

By James Marshment