Monk eyes ‘three more wins’ to book Leeds play-off spot

Leeds boss Garry Monk has every confidence that his side can seal a Championship play-off place by winning their final three league games of the season.

Leeds dropped out of the division’s top six for the first time since November after Easter Monday’s 1-0 home defeat to Wolves, while play-off rivals Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday both won.

The seventh-placed Whites now trail the sixth-placed Cottagers on goal difference but with Fulham visiting the fifth-placed Owls on the final day, United’s destiny remains in their own hands.

Three victories from the last three games would definitely book a date in the play-offs, with games against Burton Albion, Norwich City and Wigan to come.

And while Monk has full confidence that Leeds can sign off with three big wins, he has warned his side not to repeat the sluggish first-half display that ultimately cost them against Wolves.

“We have to try and make it happen ourselves the whole game in every one of these last three games,” said Monk on the Yorkshire Evening Post. “If you do it like that, you can always live with it, if it doesn’t quite happen or you don’t quite win a game.

“Had we played like we did in the second half against Wolves for the whole game and it didn’t quite happen, you can live with that. But what we can’t live with is the first 45 minutes where we were all waiting to see what happened.

“There’s a big difference there and I said that to the players at the end. We tried to make it happen in the second half and we needed to start the game like that and play the whole game like that.

“Now we can’t afford any more periods like that first half.

“We will be ready and I am sure you will see in those games – starting at the weekend – they will be a team ready to give everything they have got and make sure that we give our best chance of making it happen.

“One thing I am 100 per cent confident with this group is that if we do that, we are more than capable of fighting for those nine points in those three games. It starts with the first three points on Saturday.”