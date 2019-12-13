Monk responds to claims of missed Sheffield Wednesday wages

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has been forced to respond to claims that part of his player’s wages for November have been delayed.

Reports over the weekend said that the players received a maximum of £17,000 of their salaries last month, with the rest delayed but settled a few days later.

Wednesday are currently embroiled in an off-field battle with the EFL regarding the legality of the sale of Hillsborough to owner Dejphon Chansiri, but Monk branded the reports of wage delays as a “nonsensical story” when speaking to The Star.

“I can tell you all the players are fine. Everyone has been paid.

“It is absolutely a non-starter.”

If the Owls are found guilty by an independent disciplinary commission of breaching FFP rules with the sale of their stadium to their owner, then they could face a points deduction of 12 to 21 points.

The EFL’s Profitability and Sustainability laws state that a club cannot lose more than £39million over a three-year period, and Wednesday have vowed to fight the “unlawful” ruling against them.

Monk of course is no stranger to the bite of FFP having seen Birmingham receive a nine-point deduction under the rules when he was manager last season, but he doesn’t think the situation should affect his players.

“I’ve got experience of it at Birmingham,” he continued.

“There’s no excuse for us, players or manager.

“I understand fans will be worried and players will talk about it. But I’ve spoken to them (the players) from experience.

“It doesn’t directly affect what we can do in training or a match.

“The club has made a statement and I think it is clear to see that the club feels it has done everything right and we have no reason not to believe that.

“We support that and we are here to fight for this club and do our part of it, which is the football side of it. We are here fully supporting each other.”