Monk the man as Sheffield Wednesday confirm new boss

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the appointment of Garry Monk as their new manager.

Wednesday have been without a permanent manager since Steve Bruce was snapped up by Premier League side Newcastle United at the start of the season.

However, on Friday, they confirmed that former Swansea City, Leeds United and Middlesbrough manager Monk would be their new boss.

The 40-year-old was most recently in charge of fellow Championship side Birmingham City, but was sacked in June after a 17th-placed finish, with reports at the time suggesting his relationship with chief executive Xuandong Ren had deteriorated.

Monk is back in work now though, with his first game set to be Wednesday’s trip to Huddersfield Town – themselves without a permanent manager after Jan Siewert’s dismissal, with Monk previously being linked with the post – on 15th September.

Get the latest personalised Owls products on our new TEAMtalk Sheffield Wednesday shop!