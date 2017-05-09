Monk to be offered long-term Leeds deal – report

Garry Monk has been offered a new deal at Leeds United that will see the former Swansea man remain at the Elland Road until 2022, according to reports.

The Sun report the 38-year-old is set to be offered a new long-term deal and that co-owner Andrea Radrizanni sees Monk as the man to take Leeds back into the Premier League.

Around 5,000 Leeds supporters at the game against Wigan on Sunday made sure they made their feelings were quite clear about the situation by chanting for the club to ‘sign Garry Monk’.

Speaking with The Yorkshire Evening Post about the fans’ support, Monk said: “The bit that makes me most happy is that the fans can see what this club is again and the potential it has again.

“Days where the crowd come out like that, we’ve had it throughout the season.

“They’ve been turning up for meaningful games and they’re turning up being proud of their team. There’s a long way to go but this has been about giving them their club back.

“It’s something they’ve talked about for the last few years rather than seeing it. Actually seeing it is something special and it’s been special for us to be involved in.

“It shows what the club can be in the future if all this is built upon properly.”