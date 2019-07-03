Monster Sanchez wage the benchmark as Man Utd resume talks with star

Manchester United have offered another new improved deal to David De Gea in the hopes of convincing him to stay, a report claims.

United activated the Spain international’s one-year extension back in November, as they looked to protect one of their top assets after talks over a new deal failed to materialise.

There is a fear within the Red Devils camp that they could lose De Gea for less than his market value if they are unable to agree fresh terms.

An offer of £300,000-a-week has apparently already been offered, with rumours that United ‘are ready to increase that to £350,000 a week to tempt the Spanish keeper to stay put.’

Now, a report from the BBC claims United have made yet another offer, one which would make De Gea ‘the highest-paid goalkeeper in the world’.

De Gea’s international is apparently to stay in Manchester, but his advisors know that his status as one of the key members of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad should see his salary in line with that.

Alexis Sanchez’s £390,000-a-week contract is understandably seen as the benchmark, but that is still significantly above what United have thus far offered.

The BBC adds that senior United figures have ‘previously indicated they would allow De Gea’s contract to run down in the hope an agreement will be reached’.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!