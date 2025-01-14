Arsenal have won the race to sign Martin Zubimendi after the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel revealed an agreement has virtually been closed with Real Sociedad to bring the Liverpool target to Emirates Stadium, with the timeline of the deal and the costs involved also coming to light.

The Spain star was followed closely by Liverpool last summer as the Reds looked to make the Real Sociedad man the first signing of the Arne Slot era on Merseyside. But despite agreeing to activate his €60m (£51m) exit clause and having agreed personal terms with the player over the switch, an 11th-hour change of heart saw the move break down.

However, with Zubimendi then remaining with his hometown club for the season, speculation over his future has risen once again in recent weeks amid claims he remains on the Reds’ radar, while also coming under surveillance from Manchester City as they look to replace ACL-injury victim Rodri.

But Mokbel, writing for the Daily Mail, claims both Premier League sides have now been beaten to the punch by Arsenal, who have agreed a deal with Sociedad for his signing.

He writes that Arsenal have moved to trigger his £51m exit clause, and with negotiations now at an advanced stage, sources have indicated that the deal is virtually completed.

He claims that Gunners boss Mikel Arteta had wanted the move for Zubimendi done now but has been forced to put the move on the backburner with Sociedad chiefs making it clear to the player that, while they would not, or could not, stand in his way, their preference would be for the move to go through at the season’s end. As a result, Zubimendi has agreed to honour that wish.

Zubimendi to Arsenal and rejecting Liverpool

News of Zubimendi’s agreement to join Arsenal was quickly backed up by both Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein.

Transfer journalist Romano posted on his X page: ‘Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Martin Zubimendi for summer 2025. Negotiations underway with player side as positive talks took place behind the scenes, as revealed by @SamiMokbel81_DM. Final key steps still needed. Arsenal plan to trigger €60m release clause.’

That was soon backed up by David Ornstein, who also took to X to write: ‘Arsenal pursuing deal to sign Martin Zumbimendi from Real Sociedad. #AFC working on landing 25yo midfielder next summer for considerable period + reignited long-term pursuit during process of recruiting Mikel Merino @TheAthleticFC after @SamiMokbel81_DM’

Despite Arsenal’s now very obvious need to sign a new striker this month in the wake of Gabriel Jesus’ serious ACL injury, Arteta had also looked to bolster his midfield options over the second half of the season.

And with his interest in Zubimendi now going back a couple of seasons, it seems that Arteta now has his man.

The move also finally ends a long-running saga that has seen Zubimendi heavily linked with a move to the Premier League.

At the time of the collapse of his move to Anfield, it was suggested that the 25-year-old Euro 2024 winner was not ready to leave his hometown team and the club he represented as a boy.

Since then, he has been asked on numerous occasions if he regrets that decision to turn down Slot and Co, to which he told El Diario Vasco: “I went on vacation, and it caught me by surprise. It wasn’t something I had planned. I reacted when the situation arose.

“It was an uncomfortable time for me but I weighed the pros and cons and concluded that the best option was to stay.

“I don’t believe in ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunities. If you’re good and want to achieve something, it will come to you. There’s no need to rush.

“I looked at my personal progression, who I am, and the club’s project. I stayed because I knew this season would be important for me in the team, and I still had steps to take. It wasn’t that hard of a decision. There were many reasons for my decision, but I was selfish and thought about what was best for me – and that was staying.”

Arteta is yet to comment on claims that a deal for Zubimendi is done but did admit he was hopeful of strengthening his team in the wake of Sunday’s FA Cup exit to Manchester United.

“We are actively looking in the market to improve the squad. That’s been like that since day one.

“It would be naive not to do that. It’s an opportunity to improve the squad. We are looking. We are trying. Let’s see what we can do.”

Latest Arsenal transfer news: Vlahovic offer fails as Ornstein reveals Jesus blow

The Gunners, meanwhile, remain more determined than ever now to sign a new striker this month in the wake of a more-serious-than-expected injury to Gabriel Jesus – and with the Gunners having seen a cheeky opening offer for Dusan Vlahovic fail.

And with Ornstein having confirmed Jesus is ‘now set for a long spell out through a suspected anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture – although it is his left knee rather than the right, on which he had surgery in 2022’ – Arteta has stepped up his plans to sign a replacement.

However, their opening approach for Juventus star Vlahovic has fallen short, though the Bianconeri’s price tag has come to light.

More ambitiously, The Independent’s Miguel Delaney claims the Gunners could look to reignite their plans to sign Viktor Gyokeres this month.

Elsewhere, Arteta has seen a late move to beat Manchester United to the signing of a Paraguayan starlet fail, with the teenage star now set to finalise his move to Old Trafford.

