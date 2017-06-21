Morais extends Macron stay by a further year

OLDHAM, ENGLAND- APRIL 15: Filipe Morais of Bolton Wanderers and Jamie Stott of Oldham Athletic in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Oldham Athletic and Bolton Wanderers at Boundary Park on April 15, 2017 in Oldham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Bolton winger Filipe Morais has signed a new one-year deal with the newly-promoted club.

Morais, 31, helped Bolton seal automatic promotion from Sky Bet League One after signing on a short-term deal from Bradford in February.

“I’m pleased that we have signed Fil for next year,” boss Phil Parkinson told the club’s official website.

“He made an excellent contribution last season and has a real determination to do well for the coming season.”

✍? #BWFC are delighted to confirm that @moraisfilipe20 has signed a new one-year deal with an option. The Postman has delivered! ? pic.twitter.com/7uDlEkK8sp — Bolton Wanderers FC (@OfficialBWFC) June 20, 2017

Morais was reunited with former Bradford manager Parkinson when he first arrived at the Macron Stadium, scoring two goals with 13 assists for Bolton last season.

Portuguese-born Morais has also had previous spells at Chelsea, Millwall, Oldham, Stevenage, St Johnstone, Hibernian and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.