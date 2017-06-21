Morais extends Macron stay by a further year
Bolton winger Filipe Morais has signed a new one-year deal with the newly-promoted club.
Morais, 31, helped Bolton seal automatic promotion from Sky Bet League One after signing on a short-term deal from Bradford in February.
“I’m pleased that we have signed Fil for next year,” boss Phil Parkinson told the club’s official website.
“He made an excellent contribution last season and has a real determination to do well for the coming season.”
✍? #BWFC are delighted to confirm that @moraisfilipe20 has signed a new one-year deal with an option. The Postman has delivered! ? pic.twitter.com/7uDlEkK8sp
— Bolton Wanderers FC (@OfficialBWFC) June 20, 2017
Morais was reunited with former Bradford manager Parkinson when he first arrived at the Macron Stadium, scoring two goals with 13 assists for Bolton last season.
Portuguese-born Morais has also had previous spells at Chelsea, Millwall, Oldham, Stevenage, St Johnstone, Hibernian and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.