Chelsea’s former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata does not believe Eden Hazard will agitate for a move to the Spanish capital, despite the forward casting fresh doubt on his future.

In-form forward Hazard has spoken of his daily quandary over whether to stick with Chelsea, the club he joined in June 2012, or seek to fulfil his dream of playing for Real Madrid.

Two key Chelsea players have departed for the Spanish capital in the last two years: Diego Costa for Atletico Madrid in October 2017 and Thibaut Courtois for Real in July 2018.

Both players made clear their desire to leave Stamford Bridge, but Morata does not anticipate Hazard forcing the issue.

He may not have to. Spanish station SER reported that Madrid are ready to make a January move for Hazard, whose contract expires at the end of next season.

Morata, who joined Chelsea from Real in July 2017, told Spanish broadcaster Cuatro, according to AS: “We’ve said that it’s not that he wants to leave Chelsea but if Madrid come in for him, that won’t be an obstacle.

“The thing is that he has a very good relationship with the club, he’s happy there and it’s not like other cases when a player wants to leave a club at any cost, but if it’s good for Chelsea they will keep that in mind.”

Hazard’s current contract, signed in February 2015, ends in June 2020. The offer of an extension is yet to be taken up, with Hazard pondering his options.

The 27-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Madrid after helping Belgium finish third at the World Cup.

His sensational form for Maurizio Sarri’s side, topping the Premier League scoring charts with seven goals, has revived the link.

And after Sunday’s win at Southampton, Hazard revealed he is torn between signing a new deal in west London and a move to Madrid.

How the situation develops is up to Hazard, who does not have an agent.

There are many potential obstacles to a move, not least the agreement of a fee – with Chelsea likely to seek a sizeable sum if they are prepared to negotiate at all.

Fancy the latest news on the Blues? Like our dedicated Chelsea Facebook page to get it straight to your timeline