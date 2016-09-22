Morata confirms failed £60m approach from Chelsea

Spain striker Alvaro Morata has confirmed Chelsea made a £60m approach to sign him from Real Madrid this summer.

Morata was one of the most in-demand players of the summer, with a raft of Premier League clubs thought to be interested in signing him.

Real Madrid activated his buy-back clause in order to re-sign him from Juventus for £34m, but it was expected that the Spanish giants would sell him on for profit.

But Morata remained at the Bernabeu as manager Zinedine Zidane saw him as crucial to their upcoming season.

The striker has scored one goal and assisted another in five La Liga games so far this season, but could have been plying his trade in the Premier League.

“Chelsea showed the most interest,” the Spain international told German newspaper Sport Bild.

“Antonio Conte had already signed me for Juventus and it was a very good offer this time. I would have been the most expensive Spanish player ever.

“They offered roughly 70 million Euros, but Real Madrid said they had me in their plans and that was always my dream.”