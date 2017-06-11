Morata hints Real Madrid teammate could join him at Man Utd

Alvaro Morata has dropped a hint that Real Madrid teammate Gareth Bale could join him at Manchester United this summer.

The Real Madrid striker is reportedly set to tie up a move to Old Trafford in the coming days, with the Spain star claimed to have already agreed personal terms with the club.

United are expected to pay around £64million for the former Juventus striker with reports indicating he will sign a five-year contract at Manchester United.

However, Spanish publication Don Balon claims Morata wants United to also strike a deal to bring Gareth Bale to the club alongside him.

They claim he has spoken to his ‘good friend’ Bale and urged him to also join Jose Mourinho’s revolution at Old Trafford.

Morata is extremely excited about his new project and wants Bale to add an extra element to Mourinho’s squad.

The Spain striker even liked a story on Instagram suggesting he’d like Bale to make the move alongside him this summer in what some might perceive as another telling hint.

And while Bale has made it very clear he sees his future at Real Madrid, the player has long been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with the club frequently linked with his signature.

And reports last month suggested Bale was ‘open to the possibility of moving to Old Trafford’ should Real decide to cash in on him.

Stan Collymore has also spoken of why United should go all out to sign Bale this summer, claiming the move would suit both club and player like a ‘hand in a glove’.

The former Liverpool striker turned radio pundit said: “With all their resources, Manchester United in particular would be able to match — even better — his income were they to sign him, and there are no guarantees he will play week in, week out if he stays in Spain.

“That’s why, if I was Jose Mourinho, I’d be going all out to land Bale this summer.”