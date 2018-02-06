Morata emerges as surprise target for European heavyweights

Chelsea hitman Alvaro Morata has reportedly emerged as a surprise summer transfer target for French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spain striker made an impressive start to life in west London after making a £60million move from Real Madrid in the summer, scoring eight goals in as many games but has struggled a little since and has been hampered by injuries.

Despite those slight struggles, a report in the Daily Mirror claims that the Ligue 1 leaders have been impressed by what they seen from the former Real star and are preparing a shock swoop.

For their part, Chelsea are said to have no interest in selling, particularly after they spent the whole of the January transfer window trying to find a suitable back-up option for their top marksman.

Olivier Giroud’s arrival from Arsenal has strengthened the Blues frontline but with the future of boss Antonio Conte looking increasingly shaky, it would appear that PSG are looking to lure Morata to Paris while Chelsea appear to be plagued by uncertainty over Conte’s future.

