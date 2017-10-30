Morata explains factors that made him choose Chelsea over Man Utd

Alvaro Morata has explained the factors behind his decision to join Chelsea and reject transfer advances from the likes of Manchester United.

The Spain international moved to Stamford Bridge over the summer for a fee of £57million, which will rise to £70million dependent on his success with the Blues.

For long periods last summer, however, Morata looked destined to sign for Manchester United, with Jose Mourinho’s side failing with three bids for the striker before instead switching tact and swooping for Romelu Lukaku.

But explaining the factors behind his move to Chelsea, Morata insists he only had the Blues in his thoughts and hinted that negotiations over his move started as early as last Spring.

“I came here because there was a coach like Antonio Conte,” Morata told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We started talking about my eventual transfer last spring and I finally came to London.”

The 25-year-old also opened on his decision to join Chelsea, with Conte’s pulling power key.

“I’m in debt with Conte,” he added.

“He had taken me for Juve and then left for Italy. When I knew he wanted me, I didn’t think twice.

“There were a number of favourable situations. The first was the coach: I knew Conte and I had no trouble finding myself in his football ideas.

“The second is the environment: I was very well received by my companions. The presence of a Spanish enclave, with Azplicueta, Alonso, Fabregas and Pedro, made things simpler.

“The third is my wife Alice Campello: she followed me to London.”

Morata has scored seven goals in 11 appearances so far for Chelsea and will be looking to add to his tally when the Blues travel to face Roma in Tuesday’s Champions League clash.