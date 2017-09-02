Morata: Fate has given me a chance, Conte with me until the death

Alvaro Morata has admitted he feels the need to repay Antonio Conte for showing faith in him by bringing him to Chelsea.

The 24-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge in a £70.6m deal earlier in the summer as Chelsea beat Manchester United to his signature.

Morata has scored two goals in two Premier League games for Conte’s men, but admitted there is still work to do to repay Conte.

Speaking to Le Pais, the Spanish international said: “Fate has given me a chance. It is true that I have made some good games, I have scored goals that have earned points.

“And now I find a team that has made a huge financial commitment for a Real Madrid substitute.

“They have given me everything. Conte is with me until the death.”

The Spaniard also aimed a dig at former club Real Madrid for a lack of consistent game time under Zinedine Zidane.

“If I was allowed to play five consecutive matches I might have. In Madrid I never played five straight games.

“I am happy. But it’s a new club and a new culture.”