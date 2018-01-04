Morata has a message for his critics after Chelsea struggles

Alvaro Morata has hit back at his critics after wasting a glut of chances in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw at Arsenal on Wednesday night.

The Spain striker endured a torrid evening at the Emirates as he squandered three clear-cut chances in the Premier League thriller.

With his finishing struggles coming after he missed a glut of chances in the 5-0 thrashing of Stoke on New Year’s Eve, there are some who are now questioning if Morata is up to the task of leading the line for Chelsea.

The striker was defended by manager Antonio Conte after the match, and the player has now taken to Twitter in a pledge to improve.

When things don't go as expected there's only one way… Work hard! Se nos escaparon los tres puntos… Cuando las cosas no salen como uno espera, solo hay un camino… trabajar, trabajar y trabajar. pic.twitter.com/uBcVFLqEOk — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) January 3, 2018

‘When things don’t go as expected there’s only one way… Work hard!’ Morata wrote.

The player will hope to keep his place as Chelsea open their FA Cup account against Norwich and in an effort to return to the goals trail.

Reflecting on Morata’s performance against Arsenal, Conte claimed he was pleased with his striker’s display but admitted he was lacking in confidence.

“Yeah, he’s not liking this period,” said Conte. “He has to continue to work, continue to improve. “For the striker it’s very important to score. In this case I repeat it’s a pity, because he had many chances to score but at the same time I’m very happy for his commitment, his effort for the team.”

