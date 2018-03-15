Morata hits back at derogatory Barcelona chant with ballsy gesture

Alvaro Morata responded to Barcelona fans informing him he was “very bad” by grabbing his genitals on Wednesday night.

Morata was a second-half substitute in Chelsea’s 3-0 loss to Barca in the Champions League last 16, as Antonio Conte’s men crashed out of the competition 4-1 on aggregate to the Catalan giants.

The Spain frontman, who joined the Blues from Barca’s bitter rivals Real Madrid last summer, was greeted with derogatory chants as soon as he entered the pitch.

Barca fans chanted ‘eres muy malo’ at the Spaniard, which roughly translates to ‘you’re very bad’.

The striker was also treated to a rendition of the song: “Madridistas, sons of bitches”.

Morata’s response was a simple one as he grabbed his testicles.

Jota Jordi of El Chiringuito TV was not impressed with the incident, saying: “Morata’s gesture looks intentional. I hope he’ll be punished.”

