Morata, James Rodriguez could be Man Utd team-mates after hint

Manchester United target Alvaro Morata insists that he and James Rodriguez will still be team-mates next season, despite a Real Madrid exit almost certain for both.

United are desperately trying to get a deal for the Spain international over the line as they look for a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic next season.

Jose Mourinho’s men have already had a £52.4m bid for the 24-year-old rejected, with Real said to want nearer to £78m for the player, while United have also been strongly linked with James over the course of the last 12 months.

Morata and James went head-to-head in a friendly clash between Spain and Colombia on Wednesday night, after which the former stated that he still sees himself alongside with the midfield playmaker at club level next season.

“He is a great player,” Morata said of the Colombian to Tele 5. “I am sure we will be partners next year.”

Perhaps he knows something we are not aware of at this stage, but the thought of Morata and James potentially pairing up at Old Trafford next season is sure to send United fans into a frenzy, albeit at a cost of well over £100million in transfer fees to the club.