Morata lifts lid on Chelsea move, but skates around Man Utd collapse

Alvaro Morata admits he will be delighted to finally become a Chelsea player after discussing what he says has been a “strange summer” amid Manchester United’s failed attempts to sign him.

The Real Madrid striker is on the brink of a move to Chelsea for an initial fee of £58million, with the fee possibly rising to £70million dependent on his success at Stamford Bridge.

But it could have all panned out differently for the Spain striker with Morata close to joining United, before the Red Devils instead opted to sign Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

With his future finally close to being resolved, Morata discussed his rollercoaster of emotions.

“It has been a slightly strange summer for me,” he told AS when questioned about Manchester United’s failed attempts to sign him. “A lot of things have happened.

“In the end, if God wishes, tomorrow I will be at a club that have wanted me for years, with a manager whom I have spoken to constantly. So I’m really happy.

“I have been training hard for whatever outcome, but I was clear that this was my objective. It’s sad to leave Real Madrid, but I hope that everything will go well for me at Chelsea.

“Until I see myself there, passing the medical and being presented, I still won’t be completely content. We have seen everything that has happened this summer, so I would prefer to wait until everything goes well.”