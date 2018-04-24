Morata price revealed as Juventus eye return for Chelsea star

Juventus continue to be linked with a return swoop for Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, whose future at Stamford Bridge appears to be in doubt.

After a bright start to life in west London, the Spain star has struggled in the second half of the campaign and has been tipped to make a summer exit.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a two-year spell at Juve from 2014-16 before heading back to Real Madrid and then onto Chelsea in the summer of 2017.

The Blues paid around £60million for Diego Costa’s eventual replacement but 11 Premier League goals in 28 appearances is not what Chelsea had hoped for and they are now said to be considering cutting their losses on the player.

That being said, reports out of Italy claim that Roman Abramovich wants to recoup £80million for Morata – which could be a big issue for Juve.

The forward is also said to want €8m per year, which is another obstacle in his potential return to Allianz Stadium, although Morata could lower that asking price in a bid to return to Turin.

At this stage, however, it would appear that Antonio Conte’s future at Stamford Bridge would need to be resolved first before any decision on Morata’s stay is resolved.