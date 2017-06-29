United impatient over Morata; see £62m bid for alternative snubbed

Manchester United have reportedly turned their attention to Torino striker Andrea Belotti after efforts to sign Alvaro Morata showed no further signs of progress.

United have made the signing of the Spain striker top of their agenda this summer – but efforts to bring the player to the club from Los Blancos are proving complicated.

Reports earlier this month claimed Jose Mourinho’s side had lodged an opening offer of £52.4million offer, which was rejected before they submitted a second bid of around £60million.

Real president Florentino Perez, meanwhile, has claimed his club are “not in negotiations with United” over a deal, while other reports have suggested the claim is a ploy to force United to pay nearer £80million for the Spain star.

With Mourinho wanting to wrap up the deal for the striker before the opening game of their pre-season tour against LA Galaxy on July 15, the club are ready to abandon the chase and instead focus on the signing of Belotti.

And reports in Italy claim United have contacted Torino to make an opening €70million (£62m) offer for the Italy international.

Tuttosport claim that United’s offer was spearheaded by Javier Ribalta, Juventus’ former head of scouting who left the Serie A champions to join Old Trafford last week.

The report claims that United’s bid has been rejected by Torino, who are adamant that the 23-year-old will not be sold for anything lower than his €100m (£88m) buyout clause.

Belotti scored 26 goals in 35 appearances for Torino last season as the club finished 9th in Serie A.