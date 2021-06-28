Morata magic justifies faith, as Spain overwhelm Croatia in Euro 2020 epic

Luis Enrique’s continued belief in Alvaro Morata paid off after Spain finally got the better of Croatia in an eight-goal thriller at Euro 2020.

A tentative opening 15 minutes soon burst into life when Pedri provided a defence-splitting pass. The Barcelona schemer fed Koke, but the midfielder fired his low shot too close to Dominik Livaković who saved with his feet. The ball could yet have ended up in the net after rebounding off a Croatia defender, though looped harmlessly over the bar.

Ferran Torres soon found joy down the right before whipping an inch-perfect cross onto the head of Alvaro Morata. The under-fire frontman again fluffed his lines, powering his header straight at Domagoj Vida.

Those misses would prove costly moments later when Spain conceded in the most bizarre of circumstances.

A 40-yard backpass from Pedri should’ve been comfortably dealt with by Unai Simon. Yet perhaps with his next pass in mind, the goalkeeper’s control was insufficient, allowing the ball to travel over his foot and into the empty net.

🚨 Stop scrolling and watch this! 🚨 This is one of the most bizarre own goals you will 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 see! 😱#CROESP | #ITVFootball | #Euro2020 pic.twitter.com/Waz7297HS8 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 28, 2021

Spanish heads did not dip, and in a ferocious spell of pressure as half time approached, their efforts were rewarded.

Croatia couldn’t clear their lines as shot after shot reined down. Pablo Sarabia was the ultimate beneficiary, smashing the ball into the top corner after striding onto Livaković’s parry back into the danger zone.

Spain’s comeback was completed 10 minutes into the second half when Chelsea favourite Cesar Azpilicueta notched his first goal for his country.

An overload down the left afforded Torres time and space. The Man City winger did not disappoint, teeing up Azpilicueta at the far post to node home from close range.

31 – César Azpilicueta, who has scored his first ever goal for Spain (27th cap), has become Spain’s oldest ever goalscorer at the European Championships (31y 304d). Timing. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/4vfeas0CuY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 28, 2021

Simon gained a measure of redemption for his earlier error when producing a superb low save at the near post to deny Josko Gvardiol.

The lively Torres added a third with 15 minutes to go after capitalising on slack Croatia defending. A simple cross-field free-kick caught the entire defence napping. Torres rounded Gvardiol before slotting through the goalkeeper’s legs.

Luka Modric had been Croatia’s constant bright spark all game, and it was through him they found a late lifeline.

Dancing through the Spanish backline, Modric cut the ball back into the danger area before several ricochets saw the ball cross the line by the barest of margins. Confusion was initially abound, but the referee signalled the goal was good after pointing to his watch.

Six added minutes gave Croatia hope, and they made the most of Spain’s fragility at the back when equalising in injury time.

A superb delivery from wide from Mislav Orsic picked out Mario Pasalic who was given the freedom of the area by lax marking. The ex-Chelsea midfielder kept his composure and thumped his header beyond Simon to make it 3-3 as extra time loomed.

Orsic continued to cause problems after the full-time whistle signalled an extra half hour. His work on the wing crafted a glorious opportunity for Andrej Kramarić who helped complete Simon’s full redemption arc with another outstanding stop.

That would prove pivotal minutes later when Morata produced a moment of brilliance to give Spain the advantage once more.

A cross from deep picked out the striker after the ball narrowly evaded the leap of the Croatian defender. His first touch controlled the ball before lashing home with his second to make it 4-3.

The lead was soon doubled when substitute Mikel Oyarzabal scored the game’s eighth goal after excellent work from Morata in the build-up.

The match was effectively over from that point on as Spain saw out the remaining minutes to set up a quarter-final clash with either France or Switzerland.