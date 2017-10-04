Morata targets swift Chelsea return after Spain withdrawal

Alvaro Morata is targeting a swift return for Chelsea after a hamstring injury ruled him out of international duty with Spain.

The 24-year-old frontman had to be substituted after 35 minutes of Chelsea’s 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City on Saturday after sustaining an injury to his left hamstring.

The problem then forced him to withdraw from the Spain squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Israel after a scan showed “a grade II myofascial injury in the hamstring muscles”, the Spanish Football Federation confirmed.

Chelsea will make their own assessment of the injury when Morata returns to London but he could be on the sidelines for a month.

Morata, however, on Tuesday posted a photo of himself in a Chelsea training top, with a target emoji ahead of Crystal Palace, the Blues’ next opponents after the international break on October 14.

Morata deleted this tweet 🤔 pic.twitter.com/O2zPCdXSnh — Conteholic (@Conteholic) October 3, 2017

Morata has scored seven goals since signing for £58million from Real Madrid as a direct replacement for Diego Costa, but his absence will now give Michy Batshuayi an opportunity to prove his worth.

Batshuayi would be a straight swap for Morata, but Blues boss Antonio Conte has hinted that he may opt to play Eden Hazard as a ‘false’ nine or use Willian in a central role.