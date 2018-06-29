More criticism for Ozil as Germany legend hits out at Arsenal star

Germany legend Oliver Kahn has hit out at Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in the wake of his country’s elimination from the World Cup.

Germany were knocked out after losing to Mexico and South Korea in Group F, with a matchday two win over Sweden not enough to see the reigning champions through to the knockout stages.

Arsenal star Ozil was one of the biggest disappointments for the four-time World Cup winners, and goalkeeping icon Kahn did not hold back in his criticism.

“They deserved to go out. The players didn’t show enough commitment throughout the group stage,” he said.

“They lacked togetherness, and their play was far too static.

“The main disappointments for me were Sami Khedira and Mesut Ozil.

“They were bypassed during the first game against Mexico, and were left on the bench against Sweden.

“They got another chance on Wednesday, but neither of them could take it.

“They are two of our most experienced players, yet they failed in too many areas.”

Kahn, who captained Germany at the 2002 World Cup, continued: “The German team should have asked itself questions after winning the World Cup in Brazil.

“There wasn’t enough desire to stage a repeat performance.

“I didn’t see a real team. The players were not united, there was a lack of communication – and with an attitude like that it is impossible to go far.”