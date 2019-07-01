Gareth Bale will not be joining Inter Milan this summer after his agent flatly denied claims he was due to sign for them in a surprise loan swoop.

The Wales winger will be allowed to leave the Bernabeu this summer after the arrival of Eden Hazard.

However, the Spanish giants’ £75m asking price for the four-times Champions League winner has failed to tempt any suitors and is proving hugely prohibitive.

That has led to suggestions Bale could be loaned out on a two-year arrangement by Real, though again, links with both Manchester United and Tottenham have failed to result in any concrete approaches, especially in light of the Wales forward’s huge £480,000 a week wages.

However, Italian sports agency SportMediaset reported over the weekend that Bale had found himself a new club in Inter Milan and that directors of the Nerazzurri had sat down with Bale’s agent Barnett and his colleagues at the Stellar Group to discuss a move for the 29-year-old.

However, Barnett, speaking to Mundo Deportivo, insists the claims are without foundation and commented: “The information that has been said is not true.”

Bale has been mentioned as a target for Inter in the past, with his hat-trick for Spurs against them during the Champions League clash back in 2010 earmarking the winger as a major target for Europe’s big-hitters.

Bale, however, will likely need to move on this summer with Real coach Zinedine Zidane refusing to offer him guarantees.

“If I think a player doesn’t fit in the team I have to do what I think works best,” Zidane said in May.

The player, 30 next month, has also been subjected to jeers from the Real faithful with Bale still managing to score 14 goals and adding a further six assists in 42 competitive games last season.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!