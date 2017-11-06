More Morata rhetoric as Chelsea star explains Man Utd snub

Chelsea’s matchwinner Alvaro Morata has once again clarified why he snubbed a move to Manchester United in favour of the Blues.

The Spain star was courted by Jose Mourinho for several weeks over the summer, before United instead opted to sign Romelu Lukaku.

That left Morata to join Chelsea in an initial £58million switch from Real Madrid but the striker claims he always wanted to move to Stamford Bridge ahead of Old Trafford after being made to feel more wanted by the Blues.

“Antonio, Michael [Emenalo], Marina [Granovskaia], all of them called me this summer and there was no chance I wasn’t coming to Chelsea,” he said.

“They demonstrated to me that they really wanted me.

“I had the chance to go to Manchester United and other teams in the Premier League.

“The important thing is I’m part of Chelsea and I’m very happy with this and now it’s time to fight for the blue shirt. I want to play well and win with this shirt.”

Morata put in a fine performance on Sunday as Chelsea beat United 1-0 at Stamford Bridge – check out our Player Ratings from the game.