Zinedine Zidane has dropped another hint that Real Madrid could launch a future move for Kylian Mbappe after admitting his fellow Frenchman is a footballer he’s “always been in love with”.

The 20-year-old has starred for PSG since in a €180million deal in 2017, but it seems his time in the French capital is coming to a close amid strong reports linking him with both Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Reports have claimed Liverpool have the funds to sign the France international, but Jurgen Klopp, who met the player’s family members in an bid to convince him to sign for Liverpool two years ago, says they have “absolutely no chance” of signing the player.

And with Real Madrid hosting Mbappe’s PSG side in an enthralling encounter on Tuesday evening, a move to the Bernabeu looks the most likely option for the former Monaco man, who is now rated in the €370m (£324m) bracket by the Ligue 1 giants.

And ahead of the game, Zidane has furthered the possibility of a raid for Mbappe by making some pretty telling comments about his countryman.

“I’m already in love with Mbappe,” said Zidane, not holding back on praise for the 20-year-old.

“I’ve known Mbappe for a long time, he came to do a trial,” Zidane added, referencing a time the forward came to Madrid as a youth player.

Though there has been uncertainties surrounding who PSG will play up front at the Bernabeu, Zidane concluded: “I think both Neymar and Mbappe are going to play.”

PSG’s desire to keep Mbappe is expected to be tested in summer 2020, with Eden Hazard also turning the screw by telling Marca he wants to link up with the World Cup winner at the Bernabeu at “some point in the not-too-distant future”.

The Ligue 1 club, clearly very much aware of the likely scramble set to ensue for his services, are reported to have made pinning the 20-year-old down to a new and improved contract their No 1 priority in the weeks and months ahead and in a bid to ward off interest in their star man.

